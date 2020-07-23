(Bloomberg) --

Turkey warned Egypt against any deployment of forces to fight in the Libyan civil war, highlighting the threat of escalating violence in the oil-rich country.

The remarks by Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, come days after Egypt’s parliament gave the green light for possible military intervention in Libya to support eastern commander Khalifa Haftar. Turkey backs the internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli.

“The recent announcement by the Egyptian government and the parliament giving the government the mandate -- or the license -- to send Egyptian troops into Libya is very counterproductive,” Kalin said on Thursday during an online event organized by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre. “It will be a dangerous military adventure for Egypt.”

Egypt has become anxious about territorial gains made by the Libyan government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. Turkish support has allowed Sarraj’s administration to turn the tide of the war.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said last week that his country’s military was capable of reversing the situation if pro-government forces sought to seize the key city of Sirte, the gateway to a coastal area that is home to Libyan oil-export terminals.

