(Bloomberg) -- Turkey warned forces loyal to Libya’s eastern commander Khalifa Haftar that they’ll become military targets unless they released six Turks captured in the North African country.

“We expect our citizens to be immediately released,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, describing the incident as an act of “banditry and piracy.”

The escalation adds a new level of complexity to what’s rapidly becoming the Middle East’s latest proxy conflict. Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, which is backed by countries including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, accuse Turkey of supplying weapons, including armed drones, to the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli.

The LNA banned flights from Istanbul to an airport in eastern Libya, where it’s based, and said it would target Turkish ships and installations in the OPEC member.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier said at the Group of 20 meetings in Japan that any aggression will carry a heavy cost, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

The latest development comes after the United Nations-backed government captured the city of Gharyan from Haftar’s forces last week, dealing a blow to the commander’s campaign to seize Tripoli. Government forces said they found abandoned U.S.-made missiles and combat vehicles produced by the U.A.E. in the city.

Western diplomats and Libyan officials have warned the conflict that has killed more than 700 people would spiral into a proxy war. Haftar’s backers see him as a capable partner in fighting extremists and bringing order to the chaotic country.

