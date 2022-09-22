(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Turkey’s central bank is set to lower commission fees charged by lenders on commercial loans, as businesses complain the levies make borrowing costly even as the country continues to slash interest rates.

The fees will be brought down and standardized, a person with direct knowledge of the proposal said, requesting anonymity to discuss the move. The central bank declined to comment.

Fees and commissions accounted for roughly $1 billion of total bank revenue up to the end of July, according to data compiled by the banking watchdog for 2022.

Under fire from major business groups over commercial loan rates way above the benchmark, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu last month announced new rules to narrow the spread. But so far, the rates have only closed slightly.

The weighted average rate for a commercial loan was 20.5% as of Sept. 16, according to central bank data. Meanwhile, the monetary authority on Thursday lowered its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 12%, despite inflation raging at a 24-year high above 80%.

