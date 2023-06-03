(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will deploy a commando battalion in Kosovo at the request of the North Atlantic Organization, the country’s defense ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The military alliance is seeking additional troop deployments after 30 peacekeepers were injured this week in the worst clashes in a decade in northern Kosovo.

The deployment of the Turkish battalion from a mechanized infantry brigade, which was previously assigned to the operational reserve force for the Western Balkans, is planned for Sunday and Monday, the ministry said.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, said this week that attacks against the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo, known as KFOR, were “unacceptable and must stop.”

