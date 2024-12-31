(Bloomberg) -- Turkey plans to end its FX-protected deposit program in the new year, said Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

“2024 will be a year annual inflation starts to decline, reserve adequacy increases further, the foreign exchange protected system ends, a permanent improvement in the current account begins, and fiscal discipline is established,” Simsek said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“It will be a year the foundation of sustainable high growth is strengthened,” he added.

The massive program, also known as KKM, was introduced in December 2021 with the goal of reversing dollarization in deposits and to boost the Turkish currency.

It was designed to encourage more savings in Turkish liras rather than foreign currencies by guaranteeing returns on lira deposits that compensate for any exchange-rate losses.

The KKM was one of the tools used to try and support the Turkish lira when it came under pressure from interest rate cuts in a high inflation environment - ultra-loose monetary policy that was among among the unorthodox economic ideas pursued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following his re-election in May, Erdogan changed his economic team, bringing in former Wall Street bankers - Simsek as finance minister and Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor - in a bid to lure foreign investors back to Turkey.

The officials started the policy normalization process by reversing certain old regulations and raising Turkey’s key interest rate by a total of 3,400 basis points to 42.5%.

A gradual decrease in FX-protected accounts was one of the goals of the new team. Bloomberg News reported in July that Turkey would look to terminate the program as it would create pressure on the lira — and the central bank’s reserves — if large numbers of savers choose to opt out and convert back into dollars.

In November, Simsek told Bloomberg that an exit from KKM could be achieved without the need for any incentives, given the normalization in monetary policy.

“The biggest incentive for these accounts is the tax exemption. We will make an assessment on that next year,” he said at the time. “Therefore, the exit process from KKM continues successfully.”

Turkish banks will not offer FX-protected lira deposit accounts for savings held in regular lira accounts from Jan. 1, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Friday. Banks will continue to offer FX-protected accounts for FX deposits.

Total deposits in Turkey’s FX-protected deposit accounts fell 30.4 billion liras ($1.03 billion) to 2.65 trillion liras in the week ended Dec. 22, according to banking regulator data.

