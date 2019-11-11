(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will expel 11 French jihadists as part of a campaign to evict foreign Islamic State fighters, Agence France-Presse reports on Monday, citing the Turkish ministry of Interior.

The country also plans to evict a U.S. jihadist and about 10 others coming from Germany, according to AFP, which cites spokesman Ismail Catakli.

This comes after the U.S. withdrew its forces from northeaster Syria, which critics have said have Turkey a green light to attack American-allied Kurdish militias, risking a resurgence of the Islamic State and a slaughter of the Kurds. Turkey and the U.S., both members of NATO, didn’t consult with their alliance partners before acting, this infuriating the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Read More: Macron’s Swipe at ‘Brain Dead’ NATO Falls Flat With Allies (1)

Turkey previously said that it would extradite Islamic State suspects Monday. A spokeswoman for the French ministry of foreign affairs didn’t comment.

--With assistance from Onur Ant.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ania Nussbaum in Paris at anussbaum5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Geraldine Amiel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.