(Bloomberg) -- Turkey, host to the world’s largest refugee population, has begun imposing residency quotas in certain areas, in response to anti-immigrant sentiment that’s been rising ahead of national elections next year.

Asylum-seekers already inside Turkey won’t be allowed to move to 16 provinces where they already form 25% of the population, Turkish media reported on Tuesday, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Off-limits areas include Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial hub and largest metropolis; the capital, Ankara; and Hatay province, on the Syrian border.

Soylu said the restrictions were already being applied, but didn’t say when the policy was implemented.

Officials are trying to contain discontent as an economic decline fuels anger over the presence of about 5 million refugees who are competing with Turkish citizens for jobs and straining health services. The deepening economic hardship has eroded the popularity of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to run for re-election next year.

About 4 million are Syrians who fled their country’s civil war and have for the most part lived peacefully alongside Turks. But they are increasingly perceived as an economic, social and security threat, especially among low-income families who form Erdogan’s grassroots base and are struggling to make ends meet as prices soar.

Soylu, without elaborating, said some refugee families will be moved on voluntary basis to other areas where the asylum-seeking population is sparser. Previous attempts to relocate refugees have been unsuccessful.

Turkey quietly ended its open-door policy for refugees several years ago, though thousands from the Middle East, Asia and Africa enter the country every year in the hope of reaching Europe.

