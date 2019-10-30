(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Turkey’s new central banker is about to reveal if he’ll be able to put an exclamation point on his dash to cut interest rates.

Governor Murat Uysal will make his public debut in Istanbul on Thursday to update the central bank’s base-case scenario for prices through the rest of 2019 and the following two years. After last week’s rate decision, policy makers already said inflation is likely to end the year “notably below” their July projections, a change in wording and a sign there’s more room left for monetary easing.

Appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, the new governor has delivered a bigger-than-forecast cut all three times that he’s reduced rates since taking the job, bringing easing under his watch to 10 percentage points. With inflation likely to bottom out this month, the question is if Uysal can afford another reduction at this year’s final meeting without hurting the lira.

Thanks to a more stable currency, weak demand after recession, and the fading effect of last year’s price spike, inflation decelerated in September to the lowest level in over two and a half years. The government has already lowered its projection for end-2019 to 12%. The central bank’s most recent base-case scenario was for 13.9%.

Current conditions show inflation may be in double digits in 2020, according to Enver Erkan, an economist at Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim. That’s leaving the central bank with “a significantly narrower space for action on interest-rate cuts” after reducing the benchmark to 14%, he said.

For now, Turkey’s real rate ranks among the highest in emerging markets after inflation reached an annual 9.3% last month.

Erdogan, who has offered rare words of praise for the central bank, is likely to welcome another rate cut even if it falls far short of his quest to bring official borrowing costs into single digits. The Monetary Policy Committee’s next decision is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Should inflation reach the government’s projection of 12%, Turkey’s real rate may be less than investors expect from developing countries, according to Erkan.

The two-month forward implied yield on the lira -- a rough gauge of where the market sees short-term borrowing costs -- stands between 11.5% and 12%, about 200 to 250 basis points below the central bank’s benchmark.

A downward revision in the central bank’s inflation forecast would mean there’s scope for a rate cut of 100 basis points in December, according to Capital Economics.

“While inflation is likely to pick up over the next few months, the central bank will probably view inflation developments overall as favorable and President Erdogan will probably maintain pressure on the central bank to ease policy,” said Liam Peach, an analyst at Capital Economics.

