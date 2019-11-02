Turkey to Send Captured Foreign IS Fighters Home, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will send any foreign Islamic State fighters it captures back to their home countries, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

“We are not a hotel for anybody’s Islamic State members,” Soylu said in televised comments to reporters in Ankara on Saturday.

Soylu complained about European inaction, and alleged that countries including the Netherlands and the U.K. have stripped some captured Islamic State fighters of their citizenship to rid themselves of any responsibility on the matter.

“This is unacceptable to us,” he said.

