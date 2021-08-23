56m ago
Turkey to Sign Deal for Russian S-400 Missiles Soon, RIA Reports
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is in the final stages of negotiating a new deal for an advanced Russian air defense system, RIA Novosti reported Monday, citing Russia’s state-run arms exporter.
A new contract for S-400 Triumph missiles will be signed soon, Rosoboronexport head Alexander Mikheyev said at a briefing, according to the report.
The U.S. strongly opposes Turkey’s purchase of the missile system, which Washington says could be used to collect intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the F-35 fighter jet that Turkey has helped to build and wants to purchase.
Turkey received its first deliveries of the S-400 in 2019 and has refused to scrap the program, despite U.S. sanctions. President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June but failed to reach a resolution.
