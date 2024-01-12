(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank plans to offer incentives for lenders that give out loans to priority parts of the economy, in the country’s latest bid to slow inflation without sacrificing investment.

The sweeteners could include adjustments to reserve requirement ratios that regulate how much cash banks need to keep on hand, Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz told a press briefing in Istanbul, without elaborating.

Access will be based on a central bank ranking of how lenders allocate credit. Those who lend for investment and exports or to women and young entrepreneurs will be ranked higher; those who cater to short-term consumption will be ranked lower.

Ratings would be reviewed every six or twelve months under the plan, which is yet to be finalized.

The move would expand the selective lending policy that the central bank has pursued in recent years. It’s tried to steer credit to productive sectors of the economy that can help narrow the current account deficit, and away from more inflationary imports and individual spending.

Nice Credit If You Can Get It in Turkey’s Micromanaged Economy

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.