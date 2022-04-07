(Bloomberg) -- Turkey ended Thursday its trial over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and transferred the case to Saudi Arabia, removing a key thorn in ties ahead of a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The murder, carried out by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, caused global uproar and tarnished the reputation of Saudi Arabia’s heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with a U.S. intelligence assessment concluding that he had likely ordered the operation. The prince has denied any involvement, though he’s said he accepts responsibility for the killing as Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler.

After receiving consent from the Justice Ministry, an Istanbul court said it would stop hearing the case and transfer it to Saudi Arabia, the pro-government AHaber television said.

The verdict comes as Erdogan prepares to visit Saudi Arabia in April or May, part of a broader effort to mend relations with Gulf countries after years of hostility fueled by Erdogan’s support for Islamist groups in the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Erdogan’s also looking to boost trade and lure investment from oil exporters as Turkey’s own floundering economy costs him support ahead of 2023 elections.

A rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates last year has already unlocked billions of dollars worth of potential business.

The UAE, a small but influential oil-and-business powerhouse, signed a $4.9 billion currency swap with Turkey in January, offering the beleagured currency much-needed support. It has outlined plans for a $10 billion fund to support investments as it seeks to at least double bilateral trade.

Erdogan will be looking for similar gains from a reinvigorated relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“Nice timing for Erdogan’s Ramadan trip to Saudi. I would expect large Saudi financial flows now to prop up Erdogan in the run up to the 2023 elections,” said Timothy Ash, Senior Emerging Market Sovereign Strategst at at Bluebay Asset Management. “Erdogan will be looking for something to mirror the $15bn Qatari swap facilities. Have to feel sorry for the Khashoggi family though in all this.”

Saudi officials, who had accused Turkey of politicizing the case, are likely to see the move as a victory. However, it’s unclear whether Saudi Arabia, which already completed its own trial of the men who were directly involved in the assassination, will take further action.

