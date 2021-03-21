43m ago
Turkey Travail, New China Policy Makers, Week for Hawks: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- For Turkey’s central bankers it’s cut and you lose the lira, hike and you lose your job, writes Ziad Daoud. The lira plunged as much as 17% following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision
- China appointed two new members to the central bank’s monetary policy committee, just as authorities begin shifting their focus away from stimulus and toward curbing financial risks in the economy
- The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks as most are becoming more hawkish in 2021, according to Bloomberg Economics
- U.S. and Chinese officials traded acrimony and accusation in Alaska that both sides hope will clear the air. Now the real work begins
- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that the U.S. is facing the “least responsible” macroeconomic policy in four decades
- The British economy’s worst moments are hopefully behind it, and hints of that thesis coming true might emerge in reports this week
- The EU’s path to joint fiscal stimulus is looking less assured than its monetary guardians would like
- The rise of Bitcoin, Diem, and other vehicles for electronic payment has accelerated central bank moves to create their own digital currencies, writes Johanna Jeansson
- South Korea’s defense minister signaled that he may strengthen military cooperation with rival Japan to boost regional security
