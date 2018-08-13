20m ago
Turkey Tremors, Japan's Stealth Tapers, Argentina Woes: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:
- Turkey is causing trouble across emerging markets, with policy-making paralysis, sanctions from the U.S., and a lack of reassurance from President Erdogan all worsening the outlook
- Desperate times. U.S. trade conflicts are destroying growth and creating “new uncertainties,” warns the German economy minister
- Desperate measures. The Bank of Japan is undertaking some stealth tapering as it looks to further cut its purchases in exchange-traded funds
- Leveraging hurdle. China’s trying to get its banks to lend more money, which is proving a challenge
- Lion City slowdown. Singapore’s growth eased in the second quarter as construction plunged
- Scandal brings calm. Argentina’s Mauricio Macri watched his approval ratings plunge on economic crisis, but is finding that scandal in a rival’s political circle is helping stabilize the presidential polls
- Uplifting reading. Here’s the Bloomberg Economics guide to the next recession
