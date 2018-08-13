(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

  • Turkey is causing trouble across emerging markets, with policy-making paralysis, sanctions from the U.S., and a lack of reassurance from President Erdogan all worsening the outlook
  • Desperate times. U.S. trade conflicts are destroying growth and creating “new uncertainties,” warns the German economy minister
  • Desperate measures. The Bank of Japan is undertaking some stealth tapering as it looks to further cut its purchases in exchange-traded funds
  • Leveraging hurdle. China’s trying to get its banks to lend more money, which is proving a challenge
  • Lion City slowdown. Singapore’s growth eased in the second quarter as construction plunged
  • Scandal brings calm. Argentina’s Mauricio Macri watched his approval ratings plunge on economic crisis, but is finding that scandal in a rival’s political circle is helping stabilize the presidential polls
  • Uplifting reading. Here’s the Bloomberg Economics guide to the next recession

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Ashutosh Joshi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.