Turkey is causing trouble across emerging markets, with policy-making paralysis, sanctions from the U.S., and a lack of reassurance from President Erdogan all worsening the outlook

Desperate times. U.S. trade conflicts are destroying growth and creating “new uncertainties,” warns the German economy minister

Desperate measures. The Bank of Japan is undertaking some stealth tapering as it looks to further cut its purchases in exchange-traded funds

Leveraging hurdle. China’s trying to get its banks to lend more money, which is proving a challenge

Lion City slowdown. Singapore’s growth eased in the second quarter as construction plunged

Scandal brings calm. Argentina’s Mauricio Macri watched his approval ratings plunge on economic crisis, but is finding that scandal in a rival’s political circle is helping stabilize the presidential polls

Uplifting reading. Here’s the Bloomberg Economics guide to the next recession

