Turkey, U.S. Establish Headquarters to Oversee Syria Buffer Zone
(Bloomberg) -- A joint Turkish-U.S. headquarters designed to oversee a buffer zone in northern Syria became “fully operational” on Saturday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.
A first helicopter flight over the zone, which will be off-limits to U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG forces, was planned for Saturday.
