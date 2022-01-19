(Bloomberg) -- Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed a three-year currency swap deal worth $4.9 billion, their central banks said on Wednesday.

The deal is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and improving financial cooperation between the two countries, the Turkish central bank said in an emailed statement. The nominal size of the deal is 18 billion UAE dirhams ($4.9 billion) or 64 billion Turkish liras, it said.

