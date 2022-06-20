(Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Monday said it would allocate more than $50 billion to meet higher government spending amid a surge in global energy prices and rising inflation rates.

The government now expects to spend an extra 880.5 billion liras ($50.8 billion) until the end of the year, with state-owned gas and coal importers accounting for 14% of the additional expenditures, according to the proposed mid-year budget posted on the parliament website.

Much of the expected increase in spending is due to adjustments, including salary increases, made to mitigate the impact of soaring inflation on government employees and pensioners. The annual increase in consumer prices -- the rate in May was 73.5% -- is also boosting tax revenue. The proposed budget sees public revenue rising by 1,081 billion liras, more than what will be necessary to finance the new spending.

During the first five months of the year, revenue of the central government rose nearly 100% from the same period a year earlier, while spending rose 74.5%, according to official data.

The proposed mid-year budget is likely to get ratified at the parliament, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and its allies hold a majority of the seats.

