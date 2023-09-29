(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top appeals court upheld the sentencing of philanthropist and businessman Osman Kavala to life in prison on charges of attempting to overthrow the government, in a trial that’s closely watched by the US and Europe as a test of the judiciary’s independence.

Kavala is accused of participating in a failed 2016 coup attempt and was previously also charged with financing anti-government protests in 2013 together with several other suspects. The court on Thursday upheld the convictions of four other defendants to 18 years in prison, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. All the suspects deny the charges.

Turkey has rebuffed calls from Washington and European capitals to free Kavala and other defendants including Can Atalay, who was elected to parliament in May but hasn’t been allowed to leave prison to take his post.

Emma Sinclair-Webb, Associate Director of Human Rights Watch, slammed the court decision as “proof that courts obey the presidency” in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kavala was acquitted in early 2020 of financing the protests, which started in Istanbul and drew millions of people across dozens of Turkish cities. But he wasn’t released and was immediately charged with “attempting to abolish the constitutional order” after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the decision.

On Thursday the appeals court dropped coup charges against three other suspects but ordered their retrial on charges related to the protests, freeing two of them on condition that they report their whereabouts to the police.

