(Bloomberg) -- Turkey urged Israel to stop strikes on the Gaza Strip as violence there tested a nascent diplomatic thaw between the two countries, which remain divided over the Palestinian conflict.

“The Israeli government must immediately put an end to the policy of violence it has been deliberately pursuing for days,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter, describing the strikes as “unlawful and unethical.”

Turkey’s government and opposition made separate statements condemning the strikes, which were launched in response to the most sustained barrage of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza in 17 years. Turkey stands with and will continue to support the Palestinian people, Kalin added.

Israel Hits Gaza, Lebanon After Most Rocket Attacks in 17 Years

The spiraling violence, coinciding with the Jewish Passover holiday and the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, threatened warming ties between Turkey and Israel, once-close military allies who’ve been normalizing ties over the past year after more than a decade of friction.

“We’ve started a dialogue but everyone, primarily Israel should know that this can’t be at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Ankara on Friday. “We will never compromise on these issues.”

Main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who’s challenging Erdogan in elections on May 14, also condemned the strikes, saying: “Our place is clear: at Palestine’s side.”

Ankara has long criticized Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians while Israel has accused Turkey of supporting Hamas, the Islamic militant group that runs the Gaza Strip. But Turkey has sought to reset ties with Israel and the Arab world to bolster its economy amid falling support for Erdogan, ahead of the toughest election of his two-decade rule.

Why Turkey’s Election Is a Big Test for Erdogan: QuickTake

The diplomacy was also part of a broader realignment that’s seen regional rivals heal rifts and step back from conflicts since US President Joe Biden took office.

(Updates with remarks from Turkey’s foreign minister in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.