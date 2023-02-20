(Bloomberg) --

The US should lift unilateral sanctions on Turkey’s defense industry and urge Congress to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with his US counterpart.

“We face difficulties in our defense industry cooperation due to unilateral sanctions. They must be overcome now; we expect sanctions to be lifted as soon as possible,” Cavusoglu said in Ankara, referring to US sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile-defense system.

Cavusoglu also urged Washington to notify Congress of its support for the sale of new F-16 warplanes to Turkey as soon as possible, adding that Turkey won’t budge if the US demands ratification of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids as a precondition.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frustrated officials from the US and other NATO member states with his refusal to sign off on membership for Sweden and Finland. US officials have avoided public criticism of the Turkish position, instead acknowledging the country’s concerns about terrorism and saying the issue should be resolved between Ankara and the aspiring member states.

Finnish President Says Turkey Decides How NATO Expansion Happens

Turkey has signaled that it may approve Finland’s membership separately. Ratifying Sweden’s application would depend on the steps that Stockholm takes before NATO’s summit in Vilnius in mid-July, Cavusoglu said.

“We’ll keep working together to strengthen and grow our alliance, including through the accession of Sweden and Finland,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, reiterating the Biden administration’s support for the sale of F-16s, which he said was important for NATO interoperability and US national interests.

“Like all good friends, the United States and Turkey do not agree on every issue,” but the partnership has withstood challenges and change and will continue to do so, Blinken said.

Tracking the Feuds Plaguing the U.S.-Turkey Alliance: QuickTake

--With assistance from Firat Kozok.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.