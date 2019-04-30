(Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya vowed to use all tools to curb inflation, seeking to reassure investors that the regulator wasn’t about to soften its monetary policy.

The change in the language of the Monetary Policy Committee’s statement last week, in which it dropped a commitment to deliver further tightening if needed, wasn’t about a “short-term policy direction,” the governor told a news conference in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The central bank left its inflation projections unchanged for this year and next at 14.6 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. The lira was little changed after the announcement, trading 0.4 percent weaker at 5.9740 per dollar.

“Not convincing,” said Tim Ash, senior strategist at BlueBay Asset Management LLP in London. “Hardly a credible explanation for the change in language in the last MPC statement.”

Cetinkaya is looking to ease concern that the central bank was leaning to start reducing interest rates. After last week’s statement, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the lira could depreciate 15 percent in the next 12 months. The currency is already the emerging world’s worst performer in April.

Meanwhile, despite the government’s efforts to keep food costs in check, annual inflation actually inched up slightly in March to just under 20 percent. The central bank’s survey in April found that expectations for price growth at the end of this year rose from the previous month.

