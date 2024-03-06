(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is working to improve military relations with the US even while maintaining ties with Russia, in part by starting to comply with financial sanctions against Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Thursday, just days after hosting Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey. He faces an increasingly difficult balancing act to maintain ties with the two opposing nations, who are at loggerheads over the invasion of Ukraine in particular.

Fidan is expected to discuss the lifting of US sanctions that targeted Turkey’s defense industry over its acquisition of the advanced Russian S-400 missile-defense system, which NATO members worry might pose a risk to fifth-generation F-35 stealth warplanes. Turkey was removed from the F-35 fighter-jet program at the same time, and Fidan may try to negotiate for the reimbursement of $1.4 billion that Turkey previously put into the initiative.

His efforts follow Turkey’s approval of NATO’s Swedish expansion to combat Russia after months of delays. That decision cleared the way for Washington to sign off on a $23 billion sale of American-made F-16 warplanes, missiles and bombs to Ankara — a boost to military relations between the longtime allies.

Turkey is an important partner for the US in the Middle East. The country’s air bases — primarily Incirlik, which hosts US nuclear warheads — have been used to spy on Russia during the Cold War, for airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria, and for transporting supplies for US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Russia Ties

Turkey’s push for better US military relations comes even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to expand energy ties with Vladimir Putin, with the aim of turning Turkey into an energy hub for natural-gas shipments to Europe. Turkey has become the first NATO country since the invasion of Ukraine to invite the Russian President to visit, likely after March elections in both countries.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s exports to Russia slumped about 40% in the first two months of this year compared with 2023 as banks increased scrutiny of transactions linked to Russia to avoid falling foul of US sanctions. A Turkish oil terminal on the Mediterranean coast said it will no longer accept Russian imports after receiving record volumes last year, according to Reuters.

The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its war in Ukraine.

Joint Projects

Fidan has signaled a preference to retain the Russian air defenses, even if that means not being able to buy F-35 fighter jets. The US and Turkey have recently confirmed plans to jointly produce 155mm artillery shells — desperately needed by Ukraine — by next year.

Turkey has also asked the US for permission to co-produce GE Aerospace engines used in F-16 jets, with an aim to deploy them for its own domestically produced fighter plane.

