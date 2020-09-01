(Bloomberg) --

Turkey on Tuesday warned Greece against exceeding limits on military forces allowed on a tiny island that has become a flashpoint in their competing claims to energy resources in the Mediterranean Sea.

“If there is arming exceeding limits then Greece will be the loser,” said Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, after Turkish media featured images of Greek soldiers arriving on the Greek island of Kastellorizo over the weekend.

Ankara says the presence of the Greek soldiers violates a 1947 peace treaty. But a person familiar with the Greek government’s stance said soldiers were already stationed on Kastellorizo and the event was a routine troop rotation.

The Greek government had no comment on Turkey’s demand to demilitarize the 12-square-kilometer (4.6-square-mile) island, which lies off the Turkish coast and is the most distant Greek outpost in the eastern Mediterranean.

​Strains over contested territorial waters are mounting steadily as the historic rivals search for energy in the eastern section of the Mediterranean, which has yielded substantial natural gas finds in recent years for Israel, Cyprus and Egypt. The disputes are rooted in conflicting interpretations of maritime boundaries and the feud between Turkey and Cyprus over offshore gas reserves around the Mediterranean island.

The Republic of Cyprus is an EU member state and officially has sovereignty over the entire island. But in effect it’s been divided since Turkey’s military captured the northern third in 1974, following a coup attempt in which a military junta in Athens sought to unite Cyprus with Greece. The Turkish minority’s self-proclaimed state in the north, recognized only by Ankara, also claims rights to any energy resources discovered off its coast.

The European Union has backed member Greece in its disputes with Ankara, and on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “tired of this shadow game.”

“Throwing a country that can’t even take care of itself against a regional and global power such as Turkey has started to look odd,” he said.

EU Prepares Turkey Sanctions in Case Diplomatic Moves Fail

The EU is drawing up a list of possible sanctions against Turkey that may be discussed at a meeting of the bloc’s leaders later this month if there isn’t diplomatic progress toward resolving its disagreements with Greece and Cyprus, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week.

