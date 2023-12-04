(Bloomberg) -- Turkey warned Israel’s spy agency not to try to kill members of Hamas on its soil, using backchannels to convey the message following reports of plans to assassinate leaders of the Palestinian militant group overseas.

A senior Turkish intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the MIT intelligence agency told Israeli counterparts at Mossad that such unilateral moves would have serious repercussions for bilateral ties. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

Israel’s Wider War Has US Cautioning of ‘Strategic Defeat’

The matter flared up after Israeli public broadcaster Kan cited a recording of internal security-service Shin Bet’s leader, Ronen Bar, to report on plans to target Hamas leaders in Palestinian territories as well as in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar. Some of the Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, are known to visit and stay in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

The warning signals fresh tensions between the two countries, whose relationship has been strained since a public spat in 2009 between then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Shimon Peres, Israel’s president at the time.

Erdogan, who’s currently Turkey’s president, has defended Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union — as a group fighting for Palestinian rights.

Israel has been at war with Hamas for almost eight weeks.

