The trajectory of Germany’s major trading partners helps explain the sources of export pain and in turn the weakness of the economy, according to Bloomberg Economics. Rather than China, the biggest hit to the German economy from foreign demand came from Turkey, output has tanked. Soft global demand is weighing on Germany again in the first half of 2019, but BE forecasts stronger growth among major trading partners later this year.

