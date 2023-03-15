(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund is likely to roll over less than 65% of a syndicated loan that matures on Thursday, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the discussions were private.

The fund, known by its Turkish initials TVF, is set to borrow close to 800 million euros, they said. The fund had borrowed 1.25 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2021 from a group of international lenders for two years.

The low participation for a rollover of the fund’s only syndicated loan signals reduced foreign appetite for exposure to Turkish entities ahead of elections in May, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be seeking a third term in office. Erdogan has in recent years tightened his grip over important financial institutions, including the fund.

The TVF declined to comment.

There’s still time for investors to chip in more and bring the roll-over ratio to the fund’s targeted level of 100% ahead of the signing on Thursday, one of the people said. But some participants raised concerns over the cost and Turkey’s economic outlook, another said.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. was the lead book-runner and joint coordinator in the previous deal, while Citigroup Inc. acted as the bookrunner and joint coordinator. HSBC Holdings Plc was the facility agent.

Lenders in the 2021 deal included Arab Banking Corporation, Emirates NBD, ING Groep NV, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Qatar National Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bank of America, Barclays Plc and Societe Generale SA in different roles.

