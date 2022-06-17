(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Labor Ministry is set to hand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposals for another hike to the national minimum wage after he urged officials to relieve the burden from fast-rising prices.

Erdogan will be presented with a range of possible increases and the associated costs to the economy, according to officials familiar with the plans. He’s expected to consider the options after returning from a NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid on June 30, the people said.

Turkey raised its minimum wage by a record 50.5% in January, taking it to 4,253 liras ($246). But prices surging at an annual 74%, their fastest pace in a nearly a quarter century, have outpaced the increase and are stripping away support for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party ahead of next year’s election.

Inflation Is Erdogan’s Old Nemesis and His Key Rival Standing

As other central banks are tightening monetary policy over the global rally in commodity prices, Erdogan is urging Turkey’s to move in the opposite direction as he pursues a growth strategy at all costs.

The policy has battered the lira, which has lost more than 23% of its value against the dollar this year.

The ruling party is divided over raising the wage further, the people said, with some members arguing it will cripple employers and lead to job losses. But the majority believe it’s inevitable given the pain being felt in AK Party strongholds, they said.

One of the people, an official in Erdogan’s office, dismissed concerns over mass dismissals, saying the minimum wage was still way below the average national income.

Although the budget has been under strain from measures including transfers to state companies and a new type of lira bank accounts, Turkey ran a record fiscal surplus in May thanks to a surge in tax revenues. Expenditures have been on the rise, however, and will likely push the budget back into deficit in the months to come, according to Istanbul-based brokerage Seker Invest.

More than 40% of all workers in Turkey earn the minimum wage, according to the country’s Social Security Institution.

In a televised speech to lawmakers this week, Erdogan promised “relief” from soaring expenses in July. He then met Turk-IS labor union head Ergun Atalay for talks on the minimum wage .

While the wage is normally set each December, the president said earlier that “extraordinary” circumstances could necessitate a change in policy.

