1h ago
Turkey Will Continue Cutting Interest Rates, Erdogan Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered his most explicit message on interest rates, announcing his government will continue rate cuts even as inflation soars.
“This government will not raise interest rates. We will continue cutting them,” Erdogan said, speaking in Ankara after a weekly cabinet meeting.
The lira extended losses to as much as 0.9% after his comments to near 16.6 per dollar. The currency depreciated 19.8% this year, the worst performance among emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.
Turkey’s central bank has been keeping the benchmark rate at 14% since December, even as annual inflation accelerated to 73.5% as of May.
(Updates with lira move in third paragraph.)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:35
Time to overweight clean energy vs. traditional energy: Larry Berman
-
6:46
Try high-interest ETFs as a cash alternative: CIBC
-
5:37
Threat of stagflation challenging time for investors to stickhandle, experts say
-
6:22
Summer homebuyers will feel full impact of higher rates: Experts
-
3:22
Tesla makes pitch to turn Texas homes into 'virtual power plants'
-
Fidelity slashes Reddit, Stripe valuations after tech rout