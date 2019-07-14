Turkey Will Receive Russia Missile System by April, Erdogan Says

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country will finish receiving parts for a new Russian air-defense system by April.

Turkey is buying the S-400 system as “we are trying to guarantee peace and our national security,” Erdogan said in a meeting with media representatives on Sunday, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. “We are not preparing for war.”

Delivery of S-400 components began on Friday, even amid the threat of possible new U.S. sanctions. The U.S. has said deploying the system could undermine NATO’s military capabilities and potentially jeopardize the F-35 fighter jet, the Pentagon’s costliest program.

