Aug 9, 2023
Turkish Air Net Income Climbs 18% on Strong Passenger Revenue
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines reported an 18% increase in net income in dollar terms during the first half of 2023 from a year ago, with passenger revenues offsetting a decline in the cargo unit.
The national carrier’s total revenue rose 25% during the same period to $9.5 billion while profits stood at $868 million, driven by a 50% surge in passenger income, according to earnings data published on Wednesday. That compensated for a decline of about 42% in cargo to $1.2 billion.
The company’s presentation for the first half results show it posted a 27% increase in international passengers, as Turkish carriers focus on overseas markets due to a domestic airfare price cap and runaway inflation at home.
Turkish Airlines plans to almost double its fleet of aircraft to 800 over the next decade. The carrier, 49.1%-owned by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, has set a target of 171 million travelers by 2033.
The company’s shares rose 86% in Istanbul trading this year, compared with a 35% increase in the benchmark index. Seventeen analysts have a buy rating on the company while three recommend holding the shares.
