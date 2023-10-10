(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish government is preparing to impose stricter regulations on Airbnb-style short-term rentals as it seeks to address the issue of rising rents.

Under a bill submitted to Turkish Parliament by the governing AK Party, landlords would be required to obtain permits from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for short-term rentals. Homeowners will be subject to taxes, required to display a sign in front of the building, and pay a fee.

The move comes at a time when Turkey is grappling with steep rises in both home prices and rents. The increases have been influenced by a widespread surge in consumer inflation, triggered by the central bank’s rate cut cycle under its previous management in 2021 and 2022.

The country also witnessed a surge in legal disputes between landlords and tenants, primarily driven by the government’s imposition of a 25% annual cap on rental price increases, despite the backdrop of soaring inflation that is running above 60% in annual terms.

To circumvent costly and protracted legal battles, homeowners are increasingly turning to daily or short-term rentals via platforms such as Airbnb.

The bill, seen by Bloomberg, categorizes rentals with durations of less than 100 days as “tourism-oriented.” AK Party and its allies command a majority at parliament in Ankara.

The draft legislation also stipulates that landlords and real estate agents found in violation of these new requirements will face a penalty of 100,000 Turkish liras ($3,600) per housing unit.

