(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines is in talks with Boeing Co. for the potential purchase of about 250 jetliners, months after locking down a major deal with European planemaker Airbus SE.

Turkey’s flag-carrier is discussing target prices, commercial terms and the cost of engines for between 150-175 Boeing 737 Max, with the rest of the order made up of the larger 787 Dreamliner model, Turkish Chairman Ahmet Bolat said in an interview.

The talks are at the tender phase and there’s no timeline for a final agreement, Bolat said at the International Air Transport Association annual meeting in Dubai.

A Boeing spokesperson deferred comment on the order to the airline.

A deal with Boeing would follow a commitment for 230 Airbus planes made in December, as Turkish aims to cement its position as a global aviation powerhouse. The carrier has said publicly for months that it wants to place a big Boeing order as it aims to almost double its fleet in the next decade.

In April, Bolat said the airline was considering adding more Airbus planes instead of going ahead with the Boeing order as the US manufacturer grappled with intense scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators following a near-catastrophic blowout of a fuselage panel on a 737 Max 9 during flight in early January.

