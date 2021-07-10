(Bloomberg) --

Turkish Airlines decided to increase staff wages in July as the easing of coronavirus restrictions in many countries raised hopes for a quicker recovery in aviation.

The salaries of both domestic and foreign personnel working on the reopened international routes have been raised by a minimum of 10% above inflation, the airline said in a statement.

The company cited global loosening of restrictions and the cautious optimism over vaccination programs, while also taking into account sacrifices made by employees during the pandemic.

Turkish Airlines is one of the first major carriers to post a profit this year after a boost in freight revenue. The company announced first quarter net income of $50.5 million, or 438 million liras, even as sales declined, reversing a year-earlier loss and beating analyst estimates.

Last year, the company put foreign national pilots on unpaid leave to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its finances.

