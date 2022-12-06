(Bloomberg) -- Top Turkish military officials traveled to Azerbaijan to oversee joint military drills near the Azeri border with Iran as tensions between the two neighbors continue to escalate.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of Military Staff Yasar Guler, and the commanders of Turkey’s land, air and maritime forces arrived in Baku Monday to oversee the exercises codenamed “Fraternal Fist.”

Turkish F-16 fighter jets also flew to Azerbaijan to join the maneuvers, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Facebook. The exercises are taking place in the capital, Baku, and southern regions bordering Iran.

Azerbaijan has close ethnic, economic and military ties with Turkey, but shares Iran’s Shiite religion. The Islamic Republic also is home to a sizable Azeri population. Relations between Baku and Tehran deteriorated after Azerbaijan’s 44-day war with neighboring Armenia two years ago. Armed with Israeli and Turkish drones, Azerbaijani forces reclaimed control of large swaths of its territory occupied by Armenia since the early 1990s before Russia brokered a cease-fire in November 2020.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps has since held two large-scale exercises near the border with Azerbaijan, accusing President Ilham Aliyev’s government of hosting Israeli forces. Aliyev denies the accusation.

The joint exercises with Turkey are a “response to Iran,” Azerbaijan’s state news service Azartac quoted lawmaker Azar Bayramov as saying.

Iran is concerned that Azerbaijan may use military force to take Armenia’s southern Syunik region to link up with its exclave of Naxcivan, potentially cutting off a vital transport route north through Armenia for the Islamic Republic. Azerbaijan denies having such an intention.

“No one should forget Turkey always stands with Azerbaijan,” Anadolu Agency cited Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying in Baku. “If needed, we know how to be a single military, a single power and a single fist with Azerbaijan. We view threats or provocations against Turkey or Azerbaijan as targeting both.”

