(Bloomberg) -- Turkish banks will hold an emergency meeting with regulators on Saturday as the banking system was thrown into turmoil, with dollar shortages sweeping across Istanbul.

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, known as BDDK, will meet with bankers, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, a day after the lira tanked as much as 17 percent. That was the biggest drop since a financial crisis in 2001 wiped out much of the banking sector.

Visits to the branches of three large private lenders on Friday showed all were struggling to keep up with requests for foreign currencies. At two banks, customers couldn’t receive foreign currency because the branches were waiting for replenishment from headquarters. One bank couldn’t meet a request to withdraw $5,000. Tellers at each of the facilities reported a significant increase in requests for foreign-exchange withdrawals.

The regulator on Friday requested that banks study the impact of interest and exchange-rate shocks, with the findings to be discussed at the emergency meeting on Saturday, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter. They’ll also discuss the liquidity situation in the country, they said.

Other bankers speaking on condition of anonymity also confirmed the uptick in demand for foreign currency, citing public fear that measures such as capital controls could be implemented to try to stave off a crisis. The Turkish government has repeatedly said that it won’t impose capital controls.

Some banks are being forced to order cash from abroad to meet client demand, according to one person. The Turkish banks are wiring electronic foreign currency to international banks, and then paying a premium to transport physical cash back to Turkey, the person said.

Turks have traditionally held a large proportion of their savings in foreign currencies as protection against runaway inflation and bouts of currency weakness. About half of the banking system’s deposits are in dollars or euros, according to the latest regulatory data.

