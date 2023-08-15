(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service raised the Turkish banking system’s outlook to stable from negative, boosting the nation’s lenders to all-time highs.

The Borsa Istanbul Banking Sector Index, a gauge that tracks shares of Turkey’s listed lenders, reversed losses and rose as much as 4.1% to the highest level ever on a closing basis. It was trading 0.8% higher as of 4:42 p.m. in Istanbul.

The credit-rating firm said Tuesday that the turnaround in Turkey’s monetary policies following presidential elections in May was “positive” and supported banks’ operating conditions. High inflation, and a weakening lira may slow economic growth to a projected 4.2% at the end of 2023 from last year’s 5.6%, affecting banks’ asset quality, Moody’s analysts wrote in the report.

The upgrade to the sector outlook comes only days after Moody’s became the first of the top three rating firms to raise the possibility of giving Turkish sovereign debt a better assessment, citing an improvement in the country’s finances.

It also highlights the improvement in Turkey’s standing with foreign investors after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan installed market-friendly bureaucrats to run the $900 billion economy following his reelection three months ago. Growth-at-all-costs policies endorsed by Erdogan before the vote caused runaway inflation and saw investors reduce their holdings of lira-denominated assets.

The new economy administration led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has since reversed some of Erdogan’s previous policies, while central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan curbed access to credit, raising the benchmark interest rate by 900 basis points to 17.5%.

Erkan also promised to unwind regulations that were put in place by her predecessor to force banks to hold more lira deposits.

“The potential for sequencing missteps” in the banks’ efforts to untangle those “macroprudential measures” represents a key risk for Turkish banks, Moody’s said.

In August 2022, Moody’s raised the outlook on individual Turkish banks’ ratings to stable from negative, in line with its decision on Turkey’s sovereign debt.

