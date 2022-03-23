(Bloomberg) -- Turkish banks are paying up to refinance existing loans, a year on from similar moves as volatility grips global markets.

Akbank T.A.S. will pay as much as 12% more in margins -- or the rate of interest on a loan -- to replace an annual facility denominated in dollars and euros, as increased risk following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up borrowing costs. It’s a similar tale for T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., which is paying a 235 basis-point margin on the dollar tranche of a multi-tranche sustainability-linked loan versus 210 basis points a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The increased cost of annual foreign-currency facilities comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on. A year ago Turkish lenders faced volatility of a different kind, when the sacking of a central bank governor roiled Turkish markets and forced the duo into a similar strategy for their loans.

At that time, Akbank and Ziraat Bank increased the margins offered to investors during the syndication process as Turkey’s local currency tumbled.

Representatives for Akbank and Ziraat Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Emerging markets are under pressure to increase interest rates, which will weigh on growth outlooks, according to a Fitch Ratings report on March 7. “This will probably raise the cost of external financing for riskier EM sovereigns in 2022.”

