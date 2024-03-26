(Bloomberg) -- Turkish banks are becoming regular issuers of Additional Tier 1 bonds, raising dollar-debt that helps protect them against a volatile lira in one of the hottest corners of the global credit market.

Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS is set to become the third lender from Turkey to raise AT1 capital this month after offering a US dollar-denominated bond on Tuesday, with initial price talk of around 10%, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The sale comes at an opportune time for the bank, which has to contend with hyperinflation in its home market after the lira depreciated by about two-thirds in the past year. Two deals earlier this month by other Turkish lenders indicated solid demand, potentially helping Yapi Kredi to raise debt more cheaply than with an issuance in 2019.

Recent deals show that “Yapi Kredi may price much more favorably now,” said Tolu Alamutu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Also, “issuing a dollar-denominated AT1 may help Yapi Kredi offset the impact of lira volatility on capital metrics.”

The sale five years ago was the first AT1 issuance by a Turkish bank. Priced at 13.875%, it carried the highest coupon for a dollar-denominated AT1 globally and was repaid by the lender at the first opportunity in January.

Bloomberg News has reached out to Yapi Kredi for comment.

AT1s have been an important source of capital for banks after the global financial crisis, typically coming at a lower cost than equity.

Series of Deals

Turkey’s Akbank TAS raised $600 million earlier this month with an AT1 that was priced at a yield of 9.369%, down from initial talk in the low-10% area. An issuance by Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS’s yield also tightened from a similar guidance.

Turkish banks’ series of deals come at the tail end of what is set to be the busiest quarter of AT1 issuance since late 2019, with $18.7 billion in global sales since the start of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, lenders have been exercising options to repay their older notes early, giving portfolio managers more cash to feed supply.

“The large amount of money coming back into the market from calls is partly fueling the demand for new issues,” said Raphael Stern, global head of fixed income at Invesco Asset Management Ltd. Yields remain sufficiently attractive to lure buyers for fresh deals, he said.

Average yields on a multi-currency index of Additional Tier 1 bonds by Bloomberg stand at 7.7%, less than half of the levels reached after the writedown of Credit Suisse bonds about a year ago.

(Updates with AT1 yields in the final paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the abbreviation of TSKB in the chart.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.