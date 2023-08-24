(Bloomberg) -- Turkish banks surged to a record after the country’s central bank surprised investors with a massive interest-rate hike, sending a strong signal about its promise to return to orthodox policies.

The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index climbed as much as 9.7%, the most in three months, after Turkey hoisted its benchmark rate by 750 basis points — three times more than most economists expected.

The Turkish central bank’s more aggressive tightening was implemented by a new lineup of monetary officials. An earlier approach to gradually hoist official borrowing costs failed to effectively prop-up the sinking lira, which has weakened 29% against the dollar this year.

The bank rally is fueled by renewed “prospects for policy normalization,” said Cagdas Dogan, research director of Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim. The cost of insuring the sovereign against default has also declined, while the lira currency bounced higher on the news.

The central bank’s new benchmark of 25% compares with the latest annual inflation rate of nearly 48%, showing that policymakers still have a way to go before the Turkish economy rebalances.

The banking gauge was 8% higher as of 3:15 p.m. in Istanbul, while the broader Borsa Istanbul 100 index advanced 1.1%.

“It is a nice, long awaited move,” Ekaterina Iliouchenko, a portfolio manager at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH in Frankfurt, said about the hefty rate hike.

