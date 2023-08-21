You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Turkish Banks Tumble After Central Bank’s Move, Bonds Rally
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish lenders tumbled in Istanbul trading on Monday, following the central bank taking its first step to curb a deposit tool put in place in late 2021 to support the currency. Bonds rallied.
The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, which tracks the shares of Turkey’s listed lenders, extended its decline following Friday’s drop, falling by as much as 5.4% on Monday. Akbank TAS had a decline of up to 6.7%, while Yapi Kredi Bankasi AS saw a decline of up to 5.5%, and Turkiye Is Bankasi AS dropped by 4.8%
The lira was down 0.2% to 27.1676 per dollar as of 10:32 a.m. local time. The yield on Turkey’s 10-year government bonds fell 88 basis points to 21.17%, the biggest drop since May.
Via a regulation introduced over the weekend, the central bank aims to reduce Turks’ reliance on FX-linked deposit accounts and compel banks that fail to meet specific conversion targets into regular lira accounts to purchase additional government bonds.
MORE: Lira Lifesaver Became $124 Billion Gamble That Now Haunts Turkey
The monetary authority also boosted the reserve requirement ratios for short-term FX deposits, which will force banks to park more foreign currency at the regulator.
The decision is expected to “increase Turkish lira deposit rates substantially, making them more attractive, while FX-protected lira deposit rates may decline sharply, reducing the scheme’s appeal,” Istanbul-based Oyak Securities wrote in a note. “The impact on foreign currency demand hinges on the lira deposit rates. Loan interest rates are likely to rise notably,” it said.
--With assistance from Taylan Bilgic.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates
-
4:36
Don’t shy away from asking for a raise, even with recession fears: Experts
-
5:55
Hawaii Electric stock plunge raises climate change concerns for utilities
-
6:42
Consumer brands that have staying power: Analyst
-
3:35
Grocery prices rose 8.5% in July