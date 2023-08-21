(Bloomberg) -- Turkish lenders tumbled in Istanbul trading on Monday, following the central bank taking its first step to curb a deposit tool put in place in late 2021 to support the currency. Bonds rallied.

The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, which tracks the shares of Turkey’s listed lenders, extended its decline following Friday’s drop, falling by as much as 5.4% on Monday. Akbank TAS had a decline of up to 6.7%, while Yapi Kredi Bankasi AS saw a decline of up to 5.5%, and Turkiye Is Bankasi AS dropped by 4.8%

The lira was down 0.2% to 27.1676 per dollar as of 10:32 a.m. local time. The yield on Turkey’s 10-year government bonds fell 88 basis points to 21.17%, the biggest drop since May.

Via a regulation introduced over the weekend, the central bank aims to reduce Turks’ reliance on FX-linked deposit accounts and compel banks that fail to meet specific conversion targets into regular lira accounts to purchase additional government bonds.

MORE: Lira Lifesaver Became $124 Billion Gamble That Now Haunts Turkey

The monetary authority also boosted the reserve requirement ratios for short-term FX deposits, which will force banks to park more foreign currency at the regulator.

The decision is expected to “increase Turkish lira deposit rates substantially, making them more attractive, while FX-protected lira deposit rates may decline sharply, reducing the scheme’s appeal,” Istanbul-based Oyak Securities wrote in a note. “The impact on foreign currency demand hinges on the lira deposit rates. Loan interest rates are likely to rise notably,” it said.

--With assistance from Taylan Bilgic.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.