(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Kontrolmatik Enerji Ve Muhendislik AS is planning to tap international debt markets and list various units to help finance its expansion in the lithium battery market, as it bets on demand for alternatives to Chinese technology.

The energy and engineering firm is considering a green Eurobond issuance later this year depending on market conditions, Chairman Sami Aslanhan told Bloomberg in an interview in Istanbul. The debt could be in dollars, euros or a combination of the two, he said.

Kontrolmatik’s shares reversed losses to gain as much as 2.4% in Istanbul, and were trading up 1% at 269 liras as of 4:32 p.m. local time.

The company’s current activities range from making lithium-ion batteries used in transport and power plants to operating satellites that connect data-driven devices back on Earth. It wants to expand to cover the entire battery value chain from mining to recycling in the next three to four years, Aslanhan said, betting that efforts in the US and Europe to cut reliance on Chinese supply will boost demand for alternatives.

Aslanhan also said he’s looking at mining projects in Africa and Latin America to source raw materials.

Despite competing abroad, Kontrolmatik is working with China at home. It signed a deal last month with Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. to build an energy storage and wind power facility in Turkey.

The bond sale would help fund the expansion, together with proceeds from planned listings of two US and two Turkish subsidiaries.

The company already has one battery factory near the Turkish capital Ankara and is building a second in South Carolina. In December it mandated an undisclosed US bank to raise around $300 million for the American plant.

That’s expected to be in place by summer with around a third set to be raised from the sale of a 5%-to-10% stake in US unit Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, Aslanhan said.

