(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s regulator has asked local brokers to take measures to limit volatility in the nation’s stocks ahead of the expiration of September contracts in the futures market, which has daily traded volume of about $2 billion.

Brokers have closed contracts on some of the stocks in the recent rout with the most open positions, a step meant to avert what could have been a highly volatile expiration day for Turkish markets on Sept. 30. That’s according to a broker and a senior official with knowledge of the matter who spoke with Bloomberg yesterday.

Open positions on September contracts for Sekerbank Turk AS, Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS, and real estate developer Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS fell by 71%, 74%, and 49% respectively this week after staying near the highest level on record during the rout, according to open-interest data collected by Bloomberg. Open positions are trades which expose the investor to market movements, and are capable of generating profits or losses until closed out with an opposing trade.

Those stocks were seen as the biggest concern by analysts as their steep drop still continued in the spot market even as the heat of the selloff was mostly over for other bank stocks, posing problems for brokerages. Authorities have started reviewing transactions in the market from the past 12 months and agree that some market moves are disruptive, the official said.

Turkish brokerages and capital markets regulators have held several meetings since last week to ease the fallout for securities firms. Before reaching the deal, authorities first asked brokerages to secure enough funding to close their positions.

Five brokerages, who were holding the biggest open positions in futures market, and arbitrage funds -- who buy shares in the spot market and sell in the futures market -- settled and closed some of their positions in the futures market, the official said.

Also, brokerages purchased the shares arbitrage funds were holding in the spot market, taking the current trading loss on their own balance sheet. It was unclear how large those losses may be.

Both Turkey’s regulator, the Capital Markets Board, and the Turkish Capital Markets Association, which represents brokerages, declined to comment.

Turkish bank shares suffered one of their biggest blows in the two weeks through Sept. 26 as they fell 38%, the decline fueled by higher margin calls that threatened some brokerages’ financial stability. The rout came after an unprecedented rally in just two months, during which trading in futures and leveraged markets played a key role.

“Ensuring a smooth run of settlement process for September contracts is highly important in terms of the Turkish equity market’s reputation and investors’ trust, which also is likely to have an impact on the market sentiment,” said Nuri Sevgen, derivative-markets manager at Istanbul-based Yatirim Finansman.

While the deal has now eased some of the pressure, the market will not be entirely out of woods until all contracts are cleared and settlement runs smoothly on Oct. 4, the official said, adding that it hinges on brokerages acting on authorities’ demand to make additional funding available on the day of settlement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.