(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central government budget swung into a record deficit in December following the most tumultuous month in decades for the lira.

The monthly shortfall jumped 237.1% on a year ago to reach 145.7 billion lira ($10.8 billion), bringing the deficit for 2021 to 192.2 billion liras. That compares with a deficit of 43.3 billion liras in December 2020 and an annual gap of 175.3 billion liras in the whole of that year.

Spending excluding interest payments doubled to 271.9 billion liras in December. The rise was driven by lending which rose 1,039% to 60.3 billion liras and current transfers which jumped 92.8% to 101.4 billion liras.

The record deficit follows a surplus in November, usually a period of strong tax income. Government bodies tend to spend more in December in order to run down their allowance, putting extra pressure on finances.

Revenues rose 40% from a year earlier to 135.1 billion liras, indicating a slight increase in real terms when adjusted for consumer inflation of 36.08%.

Turkey’s Treasury posted 92.1 billion liras cash budget deficit and a primary gap of 84.8 billion liras for December. Turkey registered 142.1b liras cash budget deficit in 2021.

