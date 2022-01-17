1h ago
Turkish Budget Caps Annual Deficit With Record Gap in December
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central government budget swung into a record deficit in December following the most tumultuous month in decades for the lira.
The monthly shortfall jumped 237.1% on a year ago to reach 145.7 billion lira ($10.8 billion), bringing the deficit for 2021 to 192.2 billion liras. That compares with a deficit of 43.3 billion liras in December 2020 and an annual gap of 175.3 billion liras in the whole of that year.
- Spending excluding interest payments doubled to 271.9 billion liras in December. The rise was driven by lending which rose 1,039% to 60.3 billion liras and current transfers which jumped 92.8% to 101.4 billion liras.
- The record deficit follows a surplus in November, usually a period of strong tax income. Government bodies tend to spend more in December in order to run down their allowance, putting extra pressure on finances.
- Revenues rose 40% from a year earlier to 135.1 billion liras, indicating a slight increase in real terms when adjusted for consumer inflation of 36.08%.
- Turkey’s Treasury posted 92.1 billion liras cash budget deficit and a primary gap of 84.8 billion liras for December. Turkey registered 142.1b liras cash budget deficit in 2021.
