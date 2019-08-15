Turkish Budget Gets Buoyed in July by Central Bank Reserve Funds

Turkey posted its first budget surplus in six months after the central bank transferred around 20 billion liras worth of so-called reserve funds to the government in July.

The central government’s budget surplus was 9.9 billion liras ($1.78 billion) in July compared with a surplus of 1.13 billion liras in the same period a year earlier. Income rose by an annual 51.1% in the month and spending rose 37.6%.

Key Insights

Spending excluding interest payments rose an annual 44.2% to 75.8 billion liras. In the meantime, revenue growth remains subdued as the economy struggles to gain momentum after exiting a technical recession in the first quarter

Parliament passed a law in July to allow the central bank to transfer cash to the government by reducing the amount the monetary policy authority must set aside in a so-called lira reserve fund; the latest central bank data show the monetary authority transferred around 20 billion liras from this pool in July

Tax income rose an annual 7.3% in July, indicating a significant drop when adjusted for consumer inflation of 16.7%

Get More

Turkey ended some provisional tax cuts for furniture, white goods and cars in July

Earlier this month, the Treasury posted a July cash budget surplus of 4.1 billion liras

