Turkey’s central government budget swung to a deficit in June on the back of increased spending on current transfers and personnel wages.

The government ran a monthly fiscal deficit of 31.1 billion liras ($1.8 billion) last month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday. That compares with a record surplus of 144 billion liras in May, which had been driven by a surge in tax revenue.

Expenditures rose 87% to 212.1 billion liras in June from the same month a year earlier

Spending on wages rose 58.6% to 42.5 billion liras during the same period; current transfers, which include financial aid made to households, more than doubled to 107 billion liras

Revenues surged by 105% to 181 billion liras, with tax income contributing 152.6 billion liras

January-June budget surplus was 94 billion liras

The Treasury posted a cash budget deficit of 26.6 billion liras in June

