(Bloomberg) -- Ali Sabanci and Vuslat Dogan Sabanci, scions of two of Turkey’s wealthiest families, were injured in a boat accident off the coast of Greece while they were on vacation.

The couple were rushed to Bodrum on Turkey’s Aegean coast in a sea ambulance before being flown to a hospital in Istanbul on Friday, according to Demiroren news agency.

Ali Sabanci is the chairman of Esas Holding and a board member of budget carrier Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Vuslat Dogan Sabanci is a board member of Dogan Holding and the daughter of former media magnate Aydin Dogan.

Esas and Dogan holdings said the two are undergoing medical treatment without providing further details. Demiroren news agency said Ali Sabanci was seriously injured in the accident.

Pegasus Hava, with a market value of 83.9 billion liras, is among Turkey’s 30 biggest listed companies. Shares of Pegasus were down 0.6%, while Dogan Holding fell 1.6% as of 12:49pm in Istanbul.

(Updates with more details on the accident. An earlier version corrected the spelling of Ali Sabanci’s name.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.