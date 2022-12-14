(Bloomberg) -- Efforts by Turkey and Saudi Arabia to mend ties over politics appear to have helped boost trade and carpet sellers are emerging as early beneficiaries according to Turkish data.

Woven carpets and other textile floor coverings have become Turkey’s biggest export to the Gulf kingdom, soaring from $259,000 in 2021 to $63.1 million this year through October, according to the latest detailed Turkish government trade data.

Overall Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia rose 166% to $573 million during the same period, the data showed. Imports from the kingdom rose from a larger base by a more modest 7% to $3.5 billion, driven mainly by oil products.

The growth started after June, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met to resolve a diplomatic standoff over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. They agreed to boost ties and ease trade barriers between their countries, which had also clashed for years over regional issues and conflicts.

Increased exports and low interest rates are key pillars of Erdogan’s “new economic model,” which aims to reduce Turkey’s current-account deficit and stabilize the lira. That’s important for Erdogan ahead of elections next year where the state of the economy is a key issue.

Saudi trade data earlier this month showed Turkish imports totaled some $260 million for the first nine months of the year.

