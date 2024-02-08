(Bloomberg) -- A deputy governor at Turkey’s central bank delivered a rare public rebuke of years of unorthodox monetary policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“What we are doing is not so much simplification but rationalization,” Cevdet Akcay said at an event in Ankara.

“The link between the weighted average funding cost and deposit rates has been broken. The link between the policy rate and inflation has been broken. The link between interest and exchange rates has been broken. This is the setting that we’ve been working under.”

The comments by the 63 year-old economist drew public attention because the quarterly event was the public debut of the new governor Fatih Karahan, and deputies aren’t usually part of the panel that speaks on stage.

Previous administrations at the bank had slashed the benchmark interest rate to 8.5% from 19% between September 2021 and February 2023 despite soaring prices, guided by President Erdogan’s belief that – contrary to orthodox economics – higher rates cause inflation.

The ultra-loose policy was accompanied by a complex web of regulations that crippled the offshore lira swap market and forced banks to buy government bonds.

Erdogan swiftly changed course after winning elections last May. He appointed a market-friendly team including Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor. Akcay was appointed as deputy soon after.

Erkan was removed from office last week and replaced by Karahan, who was also a deputy governor.

