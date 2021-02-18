(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second meeting as it waits out an upswing in inflation and the currency rallies.

The Monetary Policy Committee left its key rate at 17% on Thursday, as forecast by all but three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Although inflation quickened for a fourth month to 15% in January, due to the lingering impact of last year’s lira depreciation and rapid credit growth, most economists argued Governor Naci Agbal could get away with keeping the key rate unchanged this month.

While the inflation overshoot is now within the central bank’s prediction range, it will accelerate further, forcing an additional policy interest rate hike of 100 basis points by the end of April, Morgan Stanley analysts including Alina Slyusarchuk wrote in an emailed note.

Another reason to hold this time was the slowdown in credit growth. Lending has expanded at an annual rate that’s below inflation over the past two months. The lending boom has been fizzling out since a decision in November to remove a rule that pressured banks to extend credit.

Meanwhile, the currency’s carry appeal prevails. Turkey’s real rate of about 2% is among the highest in emerging markets and will likely remain positive even if inflation accelerates.

