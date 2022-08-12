(Bloomberg) -- Intensifying price pressures in Turkey are forcing one of the nation’s biggest conglomerates to shift to hyperinflationary accounting, following in the footsteps of Vodafone Group Plc, ING Groep and others.

“Our companies will make preparations and see how the results look,” Sabanci Holding Chief Financial Officer Orhun Kostem said in an interview with BloombergHT on Friday. “We want to at least glance at the results in the third quarter, and I think we’ll launch it as of full-year results,” Kostem said, referring to the adoption of so-called hyperinflationary accounting.

In the process, Sabanci units will be able to eliminate possible problems related to producing financial tables with the new method, he said.

Consultancy KPMG says switching to the hyperinflationary rule applies to economies where the cumulative rate of price gains over three years is nearing, or exceeds, 100%.

Turkey’s inflation quickened to just shy of 80% in July, while the annual surge in producer prices was almost 145%. Bloomberg Economics predicts annual inflation will reach a high of 91% in the third quarter and only slow to 69% at the end of 2022.

Turkish Hyperinflation Already Here for Citigroup, Vodafone

Sabanci, with interests ranging from banking and cement to energy and food retail, reported first half net income of 16.3 billion liras ($910 million), up 372% from a year earlier. Shares fell 1.9% to 23.68 liras as of 12:08 p.m. in Istanbul, giving the company a market value of 48.3 billion liras.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.